Classical music fans won’t want to miss an LA Phil performance of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Third Piano Concerto from Thursday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Rachmaninoff’s piece is often considered the most difficult concerto in the standard repertory, but also one of his most loved for its romantic lyricism. Pianist Yefim Bronfman joins Philippe Jordan, music director of the Vienna State Opera, for the melodic concert. The program concludes with a suite from Sergei Prokofiev’s ballet music inspired by Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy. Showtimes are 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 5; 11 a.m. on Feb. 4; and 2 p.m. on Feb. 6. Tickets start at $63. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com.