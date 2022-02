The Beverly Hills Human Relations Commission will recognize National Kindness Week from Feb. 13-19 with inspirational activities.

The kickoff begins on Feb. 13 at the Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. located in the 9300 block of Civic Center Drive. The Human Relations Commission will hand out “Kindness is” postcards and visitors can take photographs in front of a Kindness Week banner.

“Kindness Week is an annual event that we celebrate in Beverly Hills in which we encourage the community to demonstrate acts of kindness, whether it’s for their neighbor or someone they don’t know,” Beverly Hills Mayor Bob Wunderlich said. “Just the simple act of making someone else smile goes a long way.”

On Monday, Feb. 14, the Human Relations Commission and the Beverly Hills Active Adult Club will distribute Valentine’s Day roses to seniors who pick up meals at Roxbury Park. On Tuesday, Feb. 15, Kindness Storytime will be held in partnership with the Beverly Hills Public Library with Human Relations Commissioners narrating stories on the Civic Center Plaza, 444 N. Rexford Drive.

Join a free in-person self-care and intuitive healing class hosted by Erica Felsenthal at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, in front of the basketball courts at Roxbury Park, 471 S. Roxbury Drive.

On Thursday, Feb. 17, join the Human Relations Commissioners from 1-3 p.m. at Beverly Canon Gardens, 241 N. Canon Drive, and share what kindness means to you.

On Friday, Feb. 18, be kind to the planet by doing a project that benefits the Earth. Take a photo and share it on social media using hashtag #BHKindness.

For information and a complete list of activities, call the city’s Human Services Department at (310)285-1006, or visit beverlyhills.org/kindnessweek.