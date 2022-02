Dordick Law Corporation in Beverly Hills has truly become a family business after founding attorney Gary Dordick brought his son, Dylan, and daughters, Michelle and Taylor, into the firm.

Dordick, a lifelong Beverly Hills resident and graduate of Beverly Hills High School, opened his law firm in 1988 and has had offices at 509 S. Beverly Drive since 1996. Attorneys Dylan, Michelle and Taylor Dordick also graduated from Beverly Hills High School and studied law at Hastings, Fordham and Loyola law schools, respectively. Dylan Dordick joined his father at the firm in 2020, followed by Michelle in 2021 and Taylor in 2022.

Dordick required his children to get experience working for other law firms before they came to work with him and said they have become a valued addition to his practice. Dordick Law Corporation, which specializes in civil litigation law and trials, has a total of 14 attorneys on staff.

“We primarily do catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases. Most of our cases are referred by other law firms in California who want us to do the litigation and trial work,” Dordick said. “We have two locations now. We have a law firm in [downtown] Los Angeles, and we have the firm in Beverly Hills. All of my kids work at the Beverly Hills office, and I divide my time between both offices.”

Dordick said the law firm has a proven track record of successfully litigating trials and cited a recent $42.7 million judgment in a negligence lawsuit against U-Haul, and a $72.6 million judgment in a trial involving victims injured in a fight outside the Mr. Nice Guy restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard, as examples of the firm’s successes. He said his children are involved in the day-to-day operations and oversee cases. Dordick also praised the other attorneys working for the firm for their hard work and success.

“[I tell people] we now have four lawyers named Dordick, and 10 other really good ones,” Dordick said. “They are all very good. My kids have to do the work just like everyone else, and work hard and prove themselves, just like all the other lawyers. All our clients have suffered catastrophic losses or the loss of a loved one, and they deserve lawyers who know what they are doing and work hard, and there are no exceptions to it.”

Michelle Dordick said she is “blessed” to be able to work with her family. She said she did not always consider following in her father’s footsteps, but decided to go to law school and is grateful for the opportunities it has afforded her.

“While growing up, we were very much encouraged to do our own thing, and I didn’t want to be a lawyer. As I got older, I realized that this is the environment I was raised in. When I went to law school and tried it out, I realized it was what I wanted to do,” Michelle Dordick said. “Now, working here, there is really no bigger blessing. There is no other way to describe it. It is a blessing to be working with your family and I am loving every second of it.”

Gary Dordick mentioned that other changes are planned in the near future for the firm. He has purchased a building at 470 S. Beverly Drive and plans to move into the space by the end of the year once renovations are complete. Dordick added that he is proud of his children and happy they pursued a career in law and joined him at the firm.

“It’s really a dream come true for me. It seems like it wasn’t long ago that they were fighting over toys and candy, and they still fight, but now the nature of the fighting is different. There is a competitive aspect to it, and they teach each other and help each other as well,” he said. “People ask me how I got three of my kids to become lawyers and I tell them, ‘I let them make their own decisions.’ I am very fortunate to get to work with them in what has become the family business.”