Grammy-nominated vocalist Beth Hart brings “The Thankful Tour” to the Saban Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 5. Hart has toured with Jeff Beck and Buddy Guy, and was described by guitarist Joe Bonamassa as “the new Janis Joplin.” Outspoken about her struggles with mental health, Hart’s performance will feature selections from her new album, “A Tribute to Led Zeppelin,” which is scheduled for release on Feb. 25. Guitarist and songwriter Quinn Sullivan will open the show. Doors open at 6 p.m., Hart performs at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $48. 8440 Wilshire Blvd. wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.