Relax an unwind with the Japan Foundation Los Angeles’ “Virtual Meditation With Japanese Singing Bowl” on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 12:30 p.m., via Facebook LIVE. The instrument used for the program harmoniously combines the healing qualities of the Tibetan singing bowl and Japanese traditional singing bowl. Feel stress dissipate as the sounds of the singing bowl induce a meditative state. Admission is free. jflalc.org/ac-others65-virtualmeditation.