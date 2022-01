Thinkspace Projects is kicking off the new year with two new exhibits running from Saturday, Jan. 8, through Saturday, Jan. 29. In Gallery One, Imon Boy’s latest solo show “No Regrets” explores the crossover between the multi-disciplinary artist’s graffiti art and studio practice. In Gallery Two, artist Stom500’s solo show “Cortez” pays tribute to different states. The artist, who is based in France, traveled throughout America as inspiration for the exhibit, which includes eight pieces representing eight states. An opening reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Jan. 8. Regular viewing hours are noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. 4217 W. Jefferson Blvd. thinkspaceprojects.com.