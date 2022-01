The award-winning Jean-Georges Beverly Hills restaurant in the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills will offer an exclusive five-course tasting menu ($195) on Valentine’s Day from 5 to 10 p.m., with an optional wine pairing ($115) and cocktail libations pairing ($95). The delectable tasting menu, created by Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Executive Chef Steve Benjamin, will be offered concurrently with the a la carte menu from Friday, Feb. 11, through Sunday, Feb. 13, and will be the only offering on Valentine’s Day, Monday, Feb. 14. Highlights of the menu include Ossetra caviar, ahi tuna ribbons, fresh tagliatelle with black truffle, tournedos rossini, and dark chocolate and passion fruit tarts. The Waldorf Astoria’s 5,000-square-foot La Prairie Spa will also celebrate Valentine’s Day with the two-hour Swiss Luxury for Two package in the Couples Suite for $795. Boost your skin’s hydration with Swiss mud, a rich detoxifier that contains essential oils and botanical extracts. The package includes a warm mud application and detoxifying oil massage featuring juniper and rosemary, as well as complimentary champagne and valet. 9850 Wilshire Blvd. waldorfastoriabeverlyhills.com.