Dreamtone Productions and NewYorkRep present the world premiere of “Singing Revolution: The Musical” running from Saturday, Jan. 15, through Sunday, Feb. 20 at the Broadwater Theatre Main Stage in Hollywood. Featuring 20 performers, a five-piece band and a Europop score, the musical tells the story of star-crossed lovers during Estonia’s 1987 peaceful uprising against the Soviet Union. “Singing Revolution” is inspired by actual events that led to Estonian independence in 1991. The small country’s journey to freedom demonstrates the power of peaceful resistance in creating change. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday. General admission is $40. 6320 Santa Monica Blvd. singingrevolutionthemusical.com.