Cinelounge Sunset is holding a special engagement of “Happy Happy Joy Joy: The Ren and Stimpy Story” running from Friday, Jan. 28, through Thursday, Feb. 2. Directed by Ron Ciceo and Kimo Easterwood, “Happy Happy Joy Joy” is a feature documentary exploring one of the most influential animated series in the history of television. It tells the story of a group of artists whose work brought Ren and Stimpy to life. The film is also a cautionary tale of artistic genius gone awry, as the controversial creator of the show, John Kricfalusi, caused and experienced trauma that deeply affected his work and relationships. Showtimes vary; see schedule. Tickets are $13. 6464 Sunset Blvd. cineloungecinemas.com.