In preparation for the return of performances of the musical “Hamilton” on Feb. 9, the Hollywood Pantages Theatre will host a special week of events dedicated to promoting community health and safety.

The theater will host a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross, and a vaccination and booster clinic in partnership with 986 Pharmacy. The events will take place in the grand lobby of the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Additionally, the theater will accept donations to help support Hollywood Food Coalition all week.

On Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the American Red Cross will hold an appointment-only blood drive. All who donate blood will be given a redeemable voucher for two tickets to see “Hamilton” on Feb. 9 or Feb 10. Tickets will be provided based on availability and may be located anywhere in the theater.

On Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., vaccinations and boosters against COVID-19 will be given to eligible recipients. Participants ages 5-11 may receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and those ages 12 and older may receive a first, second or booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. First doses and boosters of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will also be available for those 12 and older.

Individuals under the age of 18 must have consent from a parent or guardian to receive a vaccination or booster shot. Vaccines and boosters are free and available to everyone regardless of insurance, immigration status and residency.

All who attend the vaccine clinic will receive a chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to see “Hamilton” at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Feb. 9 or Feb. 10.

In partnership with the Hollywood Food Coalition, the Pantages will hold a food drive on Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to provide needed supplies for the coalition’s nightly Hollywood Community Dinner for anyone in need of a hot, nutritious meal. The public is specifically asked to donate elbow macaroni pasta, penne pasta, olive oil and canned tomato products. Items can be dropped off at a donation box outside of the theater’s box office. All who donate food will receive a chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to see “Hamilton” on Feb. 9 or Feb. 10.

The Hollywood Pantages Theatre is located at 6233 Hollywood Blvd. For information, visit broadwayinhollywood .com/communityweek.