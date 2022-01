The Paley Center for Media has announced the lineup for the in-person return of PaleyFest L.A. from April 2-10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 21, at 7 a.m. and will be available by visiting paleyfest.org.

The 39th annual PaleyFest L.A. features exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations with stars of popular TV shows, screenings of special preview and premiere content, never-before-seen TV footage and an interactive Q&A sessions with festival attendees. The festival features appearances by the casts and creative teams behind many popular shows including “This Is Us,” “Superman & Lois,” “black-ish,” “Ghosts,” “The Neighborhood,” “Hacks,” “Cobra Kai,” “Riverdale,” “Better Call Saul,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: Hawai’i” and “Emily in Paris.”

“We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for the 39th annual PaleyFest L.A., the can’t-miss spring festival celebrating creative excellence in television,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of the Paley Center for Media. “PaleyFest returns in person to the Dolby Theatre for the first time in three years, offering Paley members and devoted TV fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience with the stars and creative talent behind some of television’s biggest hits. We thank our friends at Citi, the William S. Paley Foundation and our studio and network partners for their continued support in making PaleyFest possible.”

The casts and creators of the shows are also excited about the event.

“All of us at ‘Superman & Lois’ are absolutely thrilled to be a part of PaleyFest this year. We’re excited to discuss season two with everyone,” said Todd Helbing, creator, showrunner and executive producer of “Superman & Lois.”

“As we head toward the end of our first season, we are thrilled to be a part of PaleyFest,” said Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, showrunners of “Ghosts.” “We are honored and privileged to spend our days making ‘Ghosts’ with our incredible cast, and we look forward to celebrating in person with the show’s fans who make it all possible.”

Tickets are available now for Paley Center for Media members and Citi card holders.

The Dolby Theatre is located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd. For information, visit paleyfest.org.