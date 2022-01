Los Angeles City Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell, 13th District, launched an electronic newsletter series on Jan. 20 called “Greener L.A. Updates” to better inform residents about critical work to protect the environment, including a landmark effort to achieve 100% carbon-free energy in Los Angeles by 2035.

“The climate crisis is front of mind for many of us, and I want Angelenos to be fully informed of the groundbreaking work the city of Los Angeles is doing to protect the environment,” O’Farrell said. “The city is well on its way to a fully sustainable future, and the path is being charted in our environment committee. These times demand from us urgency, ambition and accountability, and we are committed to delivering.”

“Greener L.A. Updates”’ will be electronically published on a regular basis following meetings of the council’s Energy, Climate Change, Environmental Justice and Los Angeles River Committee, led by chairman O’Farrell. The committee develops environmental policy and initiatives for the city of Los Angeles and also oversees city agencies including the Department of Water and Power and L.A. Sanitation. Under O’Farrell’s leadership, the committee has moved forward on major environmental policies including the LA100 plan to achieve 100% carbon-free energy by 2035, a building energy decarbonization plan to install solar power and solar storage on municipal facilities, a master plan for electric vehicles in the city and an ordinance regulating environmentally harmful foodware accessories.

For information and the committee’s meeting schedule, visit clerk.lacity.org/calendar. To read the first “Greener L.A. Update,” visit bit.ly/GreenerLAwelcome, and to bit.ly/GreenerLAupdates.