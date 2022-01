Celebrate National Pastrami Day on Jan. 14 with one of the best, a Canter’s pastrami piled high on rye. Be sure to pair it with Canter’s famous pickles and finish with a black and white cookie. Canter’s is open for dine-in, take out and delivery with their full menu available. Visit the flagship location on Fairfax, or the new store in West L.A. 419 N. Fairfax Ave., (323) 651-2030; 12109 Santa Monica Blvd. at Bundy, (424) 317-0307.