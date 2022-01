The LA Phil will pay tribute to an icon in jazz with “Symphonic Ellington: New World A-Comin’ with Gerald Clayton” on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 20-21, at 8 p.m., and “Symphonic Ellington: Sacred Concerts” on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 23, at 2 p.m. Thomas Wilkins conducts all of the performances, which will be held at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Pianist Clayton joins the LA Phil on Jan. 20-21 for an exploration of Ellington’s symphonic range, from the whimsical dances in “Night Creature” to his majestic ballet “The River,” as well as Clayton’s version of “New World A-Comin’.” On Jan. 22-23, Wilkins leads the LA Phil in Ellington’s spiritual “Sacred Concerts,” which the composer called the most important music he ever wrote, as well as his narrative history in “Black America, Black, Brown & Beige.” Tickets start at $63. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com.