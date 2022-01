Los Angeles Unified School District students and staff will return from winter break at a precarious time on Jan. 11, when in-person learning will resume despite an increase in COVID-19 cases in L.A. County over the past two weeks.

In response, the district is now requiring students to get tested – vaccinated or not – in order to return to class. Board member Nick Melvoin said the district has opened 180 new testing centers this week and made Jan. 10 a pupil-free day districtwide to give families and staff more time to get tested.

“We’re looking at data this week,” he said. “There have been a lot of absences, student absences, but even more concerning are employee absences, because you have to make sure you can staff schools, and [the pupil-free day] will give us a sense of where we’re at. I think we are prepared on the testing front, because we’ve been doing this for over a year. The challenge is going to be: given the spike with [the] omicron [variant], if we have tons of staff who are positive or have had close contacts, how do we staff schools next week? That’s somewhat of a new challenge because [COVID-19] numbers have been relatively low for the last few months.”

According to the LAUSD COVID-19 “report card,” the district had 2,555 cases from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4. More than 93,000 students and staff were tested, with a positivity test rate of 2.73%, according to district data.

The district updated its student vaccination requirement guidelines on Dec. 17.

Students who are 12 years of age or older are required to be vaccinated if they are able, but the LAUSD has delayed the implementation of that requirement until next fall.

Melvoin said the district originally passed the mandate in October, and officials thought the state would follow suit. He said Gov. Gavin Newsom’s school vaccination mandate does not take effect until next school year, and it only applies to students 16 or older.

“It was a tough decision, but the board voted to delay the enforcement in light of the governor’s mandate being later, and the lack of full authorization,” Melvoin said. “We’re still going to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, but we’re not going to [deny] kids until August.”

He added that approximately 90% of LAUSD students are vaccinated.

The board member said the state promised COVID-19 rapid tests for every K-12 student; however, it did not coordinate with school districts. Melvoin said the LAUSD is still waiting for the tests, but it is managing without them.

“Luckily, we have the testing capacity to start this without the state’s help, but we won’t get the rapid tests from the state until Thursday (today),” he added.

Melvoin said he has only heard from a handful of parents who were considering virtual learning for their children in recent weeks. Approximately 12,000 LAUSD families have opted for online learning this school year, he said.

“I think parents are exhausted or frustrated, and they just want their kids to have some normalcy,” Melvoin said. “I think parents are overwhelmingly thrilled that we’re committed to staying open. I think parents are overwhelmingly happy with baseline testing. … They’re grateful for the safety protocols that have kept their kids safe in school.”

He said the district has not experienced a lot of resistance from families that do not want their children to be tested. However, testing capacity has been limited regionally, and Melvoin encouraged families to get their students tested soon.

“I do anticipate, especially over the weekend, longer lines, and we’re encouraging people to go get tested as soon as possible,” he added.

In the coming weeks, the district will continue its effort to get students vaccinated through its vaccination clinics, Melvoin said.

For information, visit achieve.lausd.net/covidfaq.

A list of testing sites is available at achieve.lausd.net/covidtestingappt.