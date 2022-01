The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra has cancelled the upcoming “Strings for the Ages” concert that was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 8, at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

“We did not make this decision lightly, and we thank you in advance for understanding that the safety of our audience, musicians and staff will always be our priority,” read a statement from LACO. “We share your disappointment and are currently working to reschedule this program for a future date to be determined.”

The orchestra’s performance of “Montgomery, Mozart + R. Strauss” will proceed as planned on Jan. 29.

Ticket holders for the “Strings for the Ages” concert will receive an email notification with further information. Audience members can also contact the LACO ticket office from noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at (213)622-7001 ext. 1, or email tickets@laco.org.