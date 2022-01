Los Angeles Philharmonic has announced new details of the its winter-spring programs at Walt Disney Concert Hall, now through June 14. In addition, starting Jan. 18, all audience members who are eligible must have received a COVID-19 booster dose in addition to being fully vaccinated in to attend performances at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

The 2022 programs include signature LA Phil initiatives: the Power to the People! Festival organized by music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel and creative chair for jazz Herbie Hancock; the multi-year Pan-American Music Initiative, curated this season by composer Gabriela Ortiz; the multidisciplinary, multi-genre Gen X Festival curated in part by composer Thomas Adès; newly announced concerts with Father John Misty (Feb. 25), Nas (May 1) and Liz Phair (May 10) now on sale; concerts by Damon Albarn (Jan. 24), Sparks (Feb. 7 and 8), Andy Shauf (March 11) and José González (March 15); and significantly expanded humanities events throughout the season that explore ideas and themes beyond the stage.

“Even though there are many challenges still ahead, we enter this new year full of hope,” Dudamel said. “After returning to live performances this past fall, we were reminded once again of the power and impact of art. These upcoming events are a beautiful expression of that impact and of the way that music can speak to us across any divide. It can speak to us through time and generations, as we see in our Gen X Festival. It can reach across continents, as the rhythms of our Pan-American Music Initiative resonate over walls and borders. It can converse with empathy and urgency, as in our Power to the People! Festival. And, as we will show in our collaboration with Deaf West Theatre in Beethoven’s Fidelio, it can even speak without making a sound, touching the most profoundly universal aspects of humanity.”

“The programs we’re announcing for the second half of the season include a wealth of humanities events that support the LA Phil’s mission of engaging and inspiring the broadest possible audience,” LA Phil chief executive officer Chad Smith said. “Under Gustavo’s artistic leadership, we are reaching out more and more to connect our community with the meanings and values of the music on our stage. This is part of the future of the LA Phil: deepening the experience of our concerts and exploring all the dimensions of our music.”

Further, LA Phil announced initial details of the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival (formerly Playboy Jazz Festival) presented by the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl from June 25–26.

An artistically exciting and eclectic line-up of performers has been confirmed, including late-night sensations The Roots, drummer and producer extraordinaire Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, horn sensations and audience pleasers Tower of Power, vocalist Gregory Porter, Nigerian superstar Femi Kuti & The Positive Force and guitar virtuoso Cory Wong.

The full line-up for the 2022 Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival will be announced on Feb. 15 in tandem with the entire Hollywood Bowl summer 2022 season. Two-day festival packages are currently available.

For information, call (323)850-2000 or visit hollywoodbowl.com.