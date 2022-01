The Texas duo Jamestown Revival will perform on Friday, Jan. 21, at 9 p.m. at the Fonda Theatre. Bandmates Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance will perform music from their forthcoming recording, “Young Man.” It is their first project without electric guitars, instead emphasizing skillful songwriting, harmony and intricate fingerpicking. Recording artist Robert Ellis, who produced “Young Man,” joins as an opening act and as part of Jamestown Revival’s backing band. The North Carolina band Mipso also opens the show. Tickets are $25. 6126 Hollywood Blvd. jamestownrevival.com.