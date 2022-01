The Broad Stage welcomes evolutionary biologist Beth Shapiro for “How to Clone a Mammoth” Thursday, Jan. 27, and Friday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. The program is part of the National Geographic Live series. An evolutionary biologist and pioneer in ancient DNA research, Shapiro travels extensively through the Arctic regions of Siberia and North America to collect bones, teeth and other remains of Ice Age mammals. She extracts DNA from the remains and uses the information to understand how changing climates and increasing human activity have shaped the distribution of species. Her goal is to use the information to save living species. Tickets start at $50. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. thebroadstage.org.