Hollywood Temple Beth El and Rabbi Norbert Weinberg are holding a discussion with Richard Hirschhaut, of the American Jewish Committee, on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 11:45 a.m. The discussion will focus on current ethnic and racial divisions. AJC recently issued the results of a poll showing a rising number of Jews are concerned about anti-Semitism. Hirschhaut is chief strategist and principal spokesman in advancing AJC’s global advocacy mission. 1317 N. Crescent Heights Blvd. (323)428-9817. The event will also be livestreamed on Facebook Live and YouTube. facebook.com/htbel/live, youtube.com/channel/UCUIqJSPikcnCs0-7vD2PWww.