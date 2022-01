Almost two years ago, we all received the official request to stay at home. Film and television production went into disarray, and crumbs of quality like “Tiger King” elevated too far beyond flavor of the week.

Thanks to the variant’s tedious sequel, tests have run dry while positive test results are frequently missed. That ain’t the only sequel infecting my mind as that cursed virus works its way out of my system (two years, I almost made it two years).

With my newfound isolation, even more so than before, there’s been a lot of desperate ploys to entertain younglings. Cue the latest Amazon Prime entry, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.” It’s got everything: monsters without scary imagery and a host of familiar voices peppering the airwaves.

After viewing this film every day since its premiere for near two weeks, I can’t say it’s bad. Clearly, I don’t mind watching it over and over and over and over, the kiddos too. I’m completely aware most critics trashed it to the same tune as the previous three installments.

But the whole crew of vamps, a werewolf, mummy, various reanimated corpses, blob and a couple muggles sure know how to mesmerize my kids, make them jump for glee, laugh at silly gags. Maybe it’s my kids, maybe it’s the virus, but some things top good art.

Since the pandemic began, I can’t help but view most if not all media through that wretched lens. Old episodes of beloved shows ring false since characters encounter the world at large within 6 feet of each sans masks. “Transformania” includes no masks, but I read the present into this children’s film.

Dracula (Brian Hull) is on the verge of passing ownership of his monster hotel to daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) and her human husband Jonathan (Andy Samberg). Alas, he gets cold feet and lies to Jon, saying only monsters can run the shop. This prompts Jon to find a magical fix: he becomes a monster with the help of former monster hunter Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan).

Then comes a host of shenanigans that render Dracula and his pals human, hence the film title. The father and son-in-law now need to find a magical item to change back before Jon’s transformation invites some unsavory changes in behavior.

How can I not see the pandemic in that story. With a zap of green light or a drink from the wrong cup, folks’ lives are turned upside down. To avoid causing a ruckus, the band of monsters attempts to hide from Mavis and Drac’s boo Ericka (Kathryn Hahn), which reads like their own form of social distancing while Drac and Jon head off into isolation from the entire world … been there.

The pair even experience a dose of reality when they take a flight after their human-monster inverse infection. It’s like the filmmakers are warning everyone: don’t get on a plane or something monstrous might be seated in 13C.

For a film review, I tend to see something once, so enduring the same 87-minute experience every day or every other day isn’t research, but the sign of parenting gone awry, a necessary evil when visiting a park or taking a trip to vaxxed grandparents is no longer an option.

I know more about this movie than anyone should. What makes it worse is, I’ve accepted that this film as my fate. I truly have no complaints (at least regarding this film and not other realities beyond that screen). It’s fun. Samberg and Gomez are delightful people. And voice actor Hull does his best impression of Adam Sandler’s Dracula.

But I’m disturbed by what this newfound enjoyment of something so fleeting means. Do my opinions still have merit? I’m not sure. Maybe it’s the isolation or that virus getting the best of me.

In the meantime, I’m sure this one will be done playing in my house by the time you read this. Hopefully, the postal service will drop off my four free tests soon so I can test negative and discover sunshine again, and the leave pixelated vamps in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” back in the shadows.