The Hammer Museum plans to show selections for MoMA Contenders through Jan. 27 in the museum’s Billy Wilder Theater.

The special ticketed series organized by the Museum of Modern Art showcases some of 2021’s most important and groundbreaking films before awards season. Screenings will be followed by intimate conversations with filmmakers and surprise guests.

Highlights of the series include “King Richard” with screenwriter Zach Baylin on Jan. 12, “Dune” with director Denis Villeneuve on Jan. 13, “C’Mon C’mon” with director Mike Mills on Jan. 18, and “The Velvet Underground” with director Todd Haynes on Jan. 27. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20. The Hammer Museum is located at 10899 Wilshire Blvd. For information, call (310)443-7000 or visit hammer.ucla.edu.