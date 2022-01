The Los Angeles Master Chorale will receive a $45,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support “United We Sing,” which will be led by guest conductor Rollo Dilworth on May 8, at 7 p.m. at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

“United We Sing” showcases the breadth and vitality of the shared cultures that are included in America. Dilworth, one of choral music’s most dynamic leaders, returns to the master chorale after appearing as guest conductor in 2018’s “Big Sing California,” the largest choral event in state history. Highlights include music from choral legends Alice Parker and Mary Lou Williams, as well as music by Dilworth.

The Los Angeles Master Chorale’s project is among 1,248 projects across America totaling $28,840,000 that were selected to receive this first round of fiscal year 2022 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects category.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects like this one from the Los Angeles Master Chorale that helps support the community’s creative economy,” NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers said. “The Los Angeles Master Chorale is among the arts organizations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts.”

“We are incredibly grateful to the NEA for their continued support, especially throughout the pandemic period,” said Jean Davidson, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Master Chorale. “‘United We Sing’ is a special program that upholds the master chorale’s commitment to supporting a multiplicity of voices through communal and celebratory singing.”

The Los Angeles Master Chorale is led by Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director Grant Gershon. For information, visit arts.gov and lamasterchorale.org.