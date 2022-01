Frieze, an international art fair, announced on Jan. 27 that the launch of Frieze Sculpture Beverly Hills, planned for Beverly Gardens Park, will not take place in 2022.

Due to delays in shipping and labor shortages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have determined that they do not have sufficient artworks to realize a full-scale public-sculpture installation.

“We are grateful to the city of Beverly Hills, as well as the participating galleries and artists, for all their support,” a Frieze spokesperson said. “We continue to look forward to this year’s Frieze Week in Beverly Hills.”

Frieze Los Angeles returns Feb. 17-20 at the future One Beverly Hills location, 9900 Wilshire Blvd., adjacent to The Beverly Hilton hotel.

For information, visit frieze.com.