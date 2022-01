American Cinematheque presents “Late Night With Dennis Hopper,” a film series running from Thursday, Jan. 6, through Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the Los Feliz Theatre. The series includes “Red Rock West” on Jan. 6, at 10 p.m., “Blue Velvet” on Jan. 7, at 1:30 p.m. and “River’s Edge” on Jan. 11, at 10 p.m. General admission is $13. 1822 N. Vermont Ave. americancinematheque.com.