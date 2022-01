The Original Farmers Market, corner of Third and Fairfax, is hosting a blood drive with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from Thursday, Jan. 13, through Saturday, Jan. 15, in observance of National Blood Donor Month.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Cedars-Sinai Bloodmobile will be parked at the Farmers Market, across from Cost Plus World Market. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting donatebloodcedars.org. Walk-ups are also welcome.

Donating blood saves the lives of others and also stimulates the production of new red blood cells in donors, which can improve cardiovascular health, according to Cedars-Sinai Blood Donor Services. Donors must be 17 or older, although teens who are 16 years old may donate blood with parental consent. Candidates must weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good general health. The minimum required weight for 16 year old donors is 135 pounds.

People who have recently received a COVID-19 vaccine must wait three days before donating blood. A current photo ID is required. All donors will receive a gift.

The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information and appointments, visit donatebloodcedars.org and use the group donor name: Farmers Market.