The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood welcomes Disney’s “Aladdin” for a special engagement running from Friday, Jan. 21, through Sunday, Jan. 30, and “Hercules” running from Friday, Feb. 4, through Sunday, Feb. 6. The films will be presented by Disney+ and include Pajama Party screenings on Saturdays and Sundays at 10 a.m.

During the Pajama Party screenings, guests can enjoy breakfast in a reserved seat while wearing family-friendly pajamas. Each audience member will receive a muffin, cereal, yogurt and juice or coffee. Tickets are $25 for all ages.

Daily showtimes are 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The El Capitan Theatre has enhanced health and safety measures in place for guests and staff.

Tickets are $12. The El Capitan Theatre is located at 6838 Hollywood Blvd. For information and tickets, call (800)DISNEY6, or visit elcapitantickets.com.