Theatre 40 presents a staged reading of the new play “Disrupting The Box” on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m. in the Reuben Cordova Theatre, on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. The play was written and is directed by Theatre 40 company member David Datz. The cast includes Alan Aymie, Jennifer Davis, Eric Keitel, Liridona Leti, David Hunt Stafford, Alana Webster, Jeffrey Winner and Paul Zarou. At a large nonprofit organization, employees face moral decisions about how to react to the unethical diktats of a new CEO. Admission is free. 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills. theatre40.org.