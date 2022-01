Theatre 40 presents “Death, with Benefits” running from Thursday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 20, in the Reuben Cordova Theatre on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. The play is a dark comedy inspired by the true story of the infamous “Black Widows.” Two mature ladies bond over the awful emotional and financial situations their deceased husbands have left them. To fix their predicaments, they concoct a get rich plan: take in ill men, get them to sign life insurance policies with the women as beneficiaries, and care for them until they die. The only problem is that their guests are not passing away quickly enough, so the ladies decide to speed up the process. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $35. 241 S. Moreno Drive. (310)364-0535, theatre40.org.