Several Los Angeles County COVID-19 metrics are showing decline, including daily cases, daily case rate, positivity rate and hospitalizations, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

Although the declines are a positive sign, residents should not take them as an indication to forgo common sense protective measures that will allow the declines to continue. Utilizing public health safety measures will drive down cases, which will ultimately end staffing shortages, reduce workplace and school outbreaks, and most importantly, keep residents from getting seriously ill and dying.

On Jan. 11, L.A. County reported 34,827 new cases, two days after seeing the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began. The health department reported 18,822 new cases on Jan. 25. While it is still a high number of cases, it represents a 46% drop in new cases in two weeks. Over the same time period, the daily rate of cases per 100,000 residents also decreased by 20%, and the daily positivity rate decreased by 30%.

Additionally, the number of residents getting seriously ill and needing hospitalization has also declined. The number of people hospitalized peaked on Jan. 20 at 4,814 and have slowly declined since, with 4,554 people currently hospitalized. While the decline is small and just beginning, health officials are hopeful that, with a reduced number of cases, the number of people hospitalized will continue to go down.

While the declines are cause for hopefulness, the number of people dying from COVID-19 is increasing, as deaths typically lag increases in cases and hospitalizations. Over the past two weeks, deaths have increased by 140% – from 15 deaths reported on Jan. 11 to 36 deaths reported on Jan. 25. The number of people dying is expected to continue to increase for the next several weeks.

“While we are finally turning a corner on this surge, we will need to remain cautious in order to reduce transmission to a low enough level that it poses less risk for those most vulnerable and less risk for our recovery journey,” public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said. “We are in a different place today because we have more effective tools for managing transmission, and these tools allow us to use different strategies for getting through this surge. Even during the surge, it’s been possible to continue many of our customary activities if we layer in all of the protections now available and take personal responsibility for recognizing our role in reducing transmission, protecting those we love, and protecting those most vulnerable.”

On Jan. 25, the health department confirmed 25,784 new cases of COVID-19. Of the 27 new deaths reported, one person was between the ages of 18 and 29, three people were between the ages of 30 and 49, four were between the ages of 50 and 64, eight were between the ages of 65-79, and 15 were over the age of 80 years old. Of the 36 newly reported deaths, 25 had underlying conditions. To date, the total number of deaths in L.A. County is 28,540.

The health department has identified a total 2,540,075 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County. The positivity rate on Jan. 25 was 13.8%.

More than 4,500 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Testing results were available for more than 10,928,600 individuals, with 21% of people testing positive.

To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status, and remain home when sick, isolate if positive and quarantine when in close contact.

Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and are vaccinated. Close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.

For information, visit publichealth.lacounty.gov.