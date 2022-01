The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted on Jan. 25 to begin phasing out renter protections introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, while retaining protections still regarded as essential.

The three-step plan was developed using current economic, housing, health and programmatic data by a working group comprised of staff from the county’s Chief Executive Office, Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, Department of Public Health, L.A. Community Development Authority and County Counsel. The board adopted the first two phases on Jan. 25 and is expected to adopt a third and final phase of the plan later this year.

The first phase will run from Feb. 1 through June 1 and will continue all existing residential protections that prevent evictions on the basis of nuisance or unauthorized pets/occupants), as well as extending the rent increase freeze for rent stabilized residential units in unincorporated L.A. County. The first phase also preserves anti-harassment and retaliation prohibitions pertaining to businesses, and prohibits enforcement of personal guarantees for rent incurred by commercial tenants with nine or fewer employees.

Commercial protections related to nonpayment of rent will be phased out on Feb. 1.

Because state protections expire on March 31, the motion also reintroduces eviction protections for nonpayment of rent for residential tenants. By law, the county is precluded from extending the protection to commercial renters.

The second phase of the plan will go into effect on June 1 and extend through Dec. 31. It will reduce nonpayment of rent protections for renters who earn 81-100% of area median income, but will extend the protections for tenants whose incomes are 80% or below area median income. The second phase will also permit owner move-ins and evictions for denying landlord entry, except when such entry constitutes harassment.

The second phase also extends protections for residential renters, prohibiting eviction for nuisance and unauthorized pets/occupants, and extends the rent increase freeze in unincorporated county areas through the end of the year. Commercial tenant protections in phase one (anti-harassment and retaliation prohibitions, and prohibiting enforcement of personal guarantees for rent incurred by commercial tenants with nine or fewer employees) will be extended through Dec. 31.

“[This] action begins to responsibly phase out some COVID-19 emergency housing measures, while retaining policies that remain essential,” said Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, 3rd District, who authored the motion leading to the changes. “I and my colleagues on the board of supervisors want the county’s lowest-income renters, many of whom faced income loss and illness during the pandemic, to have enough time to recoup their pandemic-related losses, secure repayment subsidies available from the state and be able to pay back their landlords. No county resident should face the prospect of homelessness because of the pandemic.”

“Los Angeles County’s temporary tenant emergency protections have served as a safety net for both residential and commercial renters of the same communities that have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, 1st District. “They’ve helped to stabilize households and mitigate the detrimental effects of disruptive displacement. [This] motion continues to do just that, provide robust harassment protections to keep our families safe and to give them peace of mind.”

Renters or landlords with questions about the new plan are advised to call the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs at (800)593-8222.