The LA Phil presents a concert of works by Beethoven and Mendelssohn on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Igor Levit will perform Beethoven’s Third Piano Concerto. Former Dudamel Fellow Elim Chan will lead the orchestra in performing Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony, as well as a U.S. premiere of “Cloudline” by Elizabeth Ogonek. Tickets start at $55. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com.