Students returned from winter break to Los Angeles Unified School District schools on Jan. 11 and the process went smoothly overall at local campuses, said LAUSD Board of Education Vice President Nick Melvoin.

All LAUSD students and staff members are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result on file before returning to school. The district uses the Daily Pass app, which allows students and staff to digitally upload test results.

On Tuesday, the app temporarily became overwhelmed as thousands of students returned, prompting lines at some campuses including Hollywood High School. Issues with the app were largely resolved by mid-morning and classes resumed, LAUSD officials said.

Weekly testing will be required for all LAUSD students and staff moving forward, and the district is expanding rapid testing on campuses to expedite the process.

“We’ve been testing everyone weekly since the start of school, so we were able to quickly get a baseline testing operation up and running for all students and staff. While it’s always concerning to see higher numbers of positive cases in our school communities, our baseline test requirement after winter break means that those positive cases aren’t on campus,” Melvoin said in a statement. “Weekly testing will continue, along with all our other safety protocols, which will help us keep schools open safely for in-person learning.”

During a seven-day period ending on Jan. 11, the LAUSD reported that 484,000 COVID-19 tests were administered and more than 66,000 people tested positive for the virus. Those who tested positive were not allowed back on campuses. They are required to isolate for six days after receiving positive test results, and must show they have taken another test on or after the fifth day with a negative result before returning to class. If an individual does not test on or after the fifth day, or if the test result is still positive, the individual must continue to isolate at home for a full 10 days, per LAUSD policy. They may return to school after 10 days if symptoms have improved and they are fever-free for 24 hours.

On campus, all students and staff members are required to wear masks. The LAUSD has also upgraded air filtration systems and increased sanitization routines in district buildings.

“LAUSD has had the highest safety standards of any school district in the nation for over a year, so we are better prepared to keep schools open safely during this surge,” Melvoin added

School administrators and board of education members visited campuses throughout the district on the first day of classes after winter break. Melvoin met with parents, students and staff at Olive Vista Middle School in Sylmar, Hesby Oaks Elementary School in Encino and Bancroft Elementary School in Hollywood. The goal was to inform parents about requirements and ensure the process of returning to school continues to go smoothly.

Parents and students seeking further information are encouraged to visit achieve.lausd.net/backtoschool.