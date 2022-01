National Sticker Day on Thursday, Jan. 13 celebrates the birthday of Stan Avery, who invented the first self-adhesive label in 1935. Sticker Planet at the Original Farmers Market is the only store of its kind, selling only things that stick. For 30 years, the family-owned store has stocked thousands of stickers and is celebrating National Sticker Day with a 24-hour sale of everything in its retail store and its website, stickerplanet.com.

“We pride ourselves on having the best selection of creative stickers you’ll find anywhere,” co-owner Hilary Kraft said. “We have stickers for crafting, home decorating, scrapbooking and just plain fun. And, we have hundreds of different types, from flowers to food to animals and so much more. We’ve been in business three decades, and we’re still finding new kinds of stickers to sell all the time.”

Anyone placing an online order on National Sticker Day, or who signs up for Sticker Planet’s e-newsletter, will receive a code for a $5 discount on a future online order.

“It’s truly special to have a store that brings so many people so much joy,” co-founder Richard Kraft added. “During the pandemic, we decided to reach out beyond our city, so we created our website. It has been amazing to see how many people from around the country and world are enjoying the huge selection of stickers that we can now send them.”

The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information, visit stickerplanet.com.