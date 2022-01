Join the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce for the January Get to Know Your Chamber meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 9-10:30 a.m. New, current and future Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce members are invited to learn about the organization. The meeting will outline benefits and opportunities for businesses. 9400 S. Santa Monica Blvd. members.beverlyhillschamber.com/events/details/get-to-know-your-chamber-22782.