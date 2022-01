As COVID-19 cases have continued to surge, the Beverly Hills Public Library has reduced its operating hours and services for the safety of its employees and the general public, following in suit of many libraries throughout Los Angeles County.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 10, and running through the end of January, which could be extended if COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the library will provide sidewalk pick-up from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m., and the building will be open to the public for “grab and go” services from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The library will be closed on the weekends, but guests are encouraged to use the library’s digital library, which provides a host of online services, including e-books and digital entertainment, as well as resources in learning and enrichment.

In addition, limited passport services will be offered. Passport photos will not be offered; residents seeking passports through the library will have to supply their own official passport size photo.

The Friends Book Store will be closed until Jan. 31, which could be extended if COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

For information, call (310)288-2244 or visit bhpl.org.