The Beverly Hills City Council on Jan. 4 voted unanimously to support the recall of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, citing three special directives Gascón has issued that council members believe have led to increased crime in L.A. County.

Initiated by Mayor Robert Wunderlich and Vice Mayor Lili Bosse, the resolution referenced a pre-trial release policy that eliminated cash bail for misdemeanors and non-serious felonies, a misdemeanor case management policy that led to declined or dismissed charges and the removal of sentencing enhancements for crimes like bail violations and firearm allegations.

It appears that the City Council’s feelings about Gascón have not changed since March 16, when the council approved a resolution that declared it had “no confidence” in the district attorney.

“If we don’t have consequences to crime, we don’t have a safe city,” Bosse said. “We have Gotham City.”

Approximately 80 individuals commented on the resolution prior to the council’s approval, and the vast majority supported the recall, including former District Attorney Steve Cooley.

“I will tell you that things have not gotten any better in terms of public safety since you adopted your vote of no confidence some time ago. Things have gotten worse,” he said. “The flash/dash/smash robberies have increased significantly and now are a real phenomenon throughout Los Angeles County, not just Beverly Hills. The follow-home robbery situation has grown worse and will eventually result in someone being shot or killed.”

Cooley said Gascón has not prosecuted “very common misdemeanors” that impact residents’ quality of life throughout the county. Further, Gascón refuses to allow his deputy district attorneys to appear at the parole hearings of murderers, Cooley said.

“This is unprecedented,” he said. “This has never happened before in Los Angeles County’s history. Deputy D.A.’s in Los Angeles County have attended the parole hearings of what we call ‘lifers,’ of murderers, since the mid-1970s. Now, mothers of murder victims must attend parole hearings on their own with no assistance from a prosecutor, even though the Constitution suggests that the prosecutor should attend parole hearings.”

Cooley added that bail for serious, violent offenses is currently “very low.”

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said the situation is frustrating. From Dec. 7, 2020, to Dec. 7, 2021, the department filed 839 cases with the D.A.’s office – 167 felonies and 346 misdemeanors, he said.

“Almost 200 of those cases were rejected,” Stainbrook said. “That’s not surprising, because one of the special directives … lists 12 serious misdemeanor crimes that essentially the D.A.’s office will not file on if there’s no extenuating circumstances.”

He said the misdemeanors include trespassing, disturbing the peace, driving without a license, driving on a suspended license, criminal threats, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, loitering and resisting arrest, which “is very frustrating for officers.”

“As you can imagine, that’s one reason we arrest people and nothing happens,” Stainbrook said. “Second is cash bail. Because there’s no bail and no one stays in jail, we’ve had people come out and commit crimes over and over again.”

He referenced a juvenile who was arrested on the police chief’s second day on the job and was just arrested again 30 days later.

“It’s examples like that that we’re seeing again and again,” Stainbrook added.

Wunderlich said the city cannot wait until the next regularly-scheduled election to act.

“It’s reached a point that the safety of our residents – also our businesses – is being imperiled by District Attorney Gascón’s policies, and he has not been responsive to calls to change those policies.”

Councilman Lester Friedman said the D.A.’s policies essentially advertise to criminals that they can act with impunity.

“Our leadership as a City Council requires that we take action, and I am fully supportive of this resolution,” he said.

Councilman Julian Gold was among several speakers to reference the murder of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant. He said the crime situation has gone “from bad to worse” since March.

“[Supporters of Gascón] pointed to the fact that crime today is lower than it was 30 years ago, and that’s probably true,” Gold said. “But at the trajectory we’re going, it won’t be true in a couple of years. Apart from that, are we aspiring to a crime rate we had 20 years ago? Is that really what our goal here is?”

Although he voted in support of the resolution, Councilman John Mirisch said it is imperative that council members keep an eye on the bigger picture. He said supporters of the recall should also consider who Gascón’s replacement could be. Mirisch suggested deputy district attorney John McKinney.

“Let’s also find someone who is going to do a better job,” he added.

Additionally, the City Council voted to request permission from the D.A.’s office to prosecute state misdemeanors through the city prosecutor’s office. Currently, the prosecutor’s office handles city misdemeanors, such as building violations.

Attempts to reach Gascón for comment were unsuccessful by deadline.