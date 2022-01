The Music Center is reminding patrons that proof of a COVID-19 booster vaccine will be required to attend events as of Jan. 17. The Music Center joins the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Master Chorale in implementing the booster shot requirement for all performances.

In most cases, guests who are eligible for the booster but who have been unable to get it will be offered a one-month grace period. LA Opera, which does not resume performances until March, is currently evaluating its policies.

All members of the public who attend an event inside any of The Music Center’s theaters must show proof of full vaccination for COVID-19, plus a booster shot.

Individuals who are unable to provide proof of a full vaccination and a booster may present a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of the specific performance or a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance. At-home COVID-19 tests will not be accepted for entry.

The policy also applies to Music Center staff and vendors, who must show both proof of full vaccination and proof of a COVID-19 booster vaccine before accessing any of the buildings, subject to legally required exemptions.

The Music Center is located at 135 N. Grand Ave. For information, visit musiccenter.org.