Regen Projects is holding an exhibition of new works by Rachel Harrison titled “Caution Kneeling Bus” running from Saturday, Jan. 15, through Saturday, Feb. 26. Over the last 30 years, Harrison has pioneered an approach to art that combines formal invention with artifacts of popular culture. An opening reception will be held on Jan. 15, from 6-8 p.m. Regular viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. 6750 Santa Monica Blvd. (310)276 5424, regenprojects.com.