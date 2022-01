David Kordansky Gallery is holding “Plants and Animals,” an exhibition of new paintings and works on paper by Jonas Wood running from Saturday, Jan. 22, through Saturday, March 5. Occupying all three of the gallery’s spaces, the exhibition explores some of the most frequently recurring themes in Wood’s work. The artists uses a variety of formats and mediums to create images of flora and fauna, as well as detailed worlds of related forms and spaces. An opening reception will take place on Jan. 22 from 4-8 p.m. 5130 W. Edgewood Place. davidkordanskygallery.com.