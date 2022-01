TAG Gallery presents the exhibits “Karen Hochman: Brown Digital Playground” and “Gianna Vargas: Desiccated” running from Thursday, Jan. 27, through Saturday, Feb. 12. Brown’s exhibit features digital work in a variety of physical forms, including large-format tapestries printed with state-of-the-art technology, animated pieces in digital picture frames, archival pigment prints and a jigsaw puzzle. Vargas’ artistic practice is informed by aspects of the natural world and inspired by the opportunity to create a new body of work outside of painting. For “Desiccated,” the artist captures images of dying leaves and flowers in winter. 5458 Wilshire Blvd. (323)297-3061, taggallery.net.