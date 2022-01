The Art Deco Society of Los Angeles is holding its annual meeting on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m., via Zoom. The meeting is an opportunity to share information about the Art Deco Society and plans for 2022. Following a 30-minute discussion with ADSLA’s board of directors, author Christopher Long will discuss his new book, “Jock Peters, Architecture and Design: The Varieties of Modernism,” with a focus on Peters’ art deco work in Los Angeles including the Bullock’s Wilshire department store. General admission is $12. artdecola.org/events-calendar/jockpeterslecture.