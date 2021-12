West Hollywood is honoring its residents and business owners for their sustainability efforts with the city’s Green City Awards.

The awards, administered by the city’s Public Facilities Commission, complements its longstanding leadership of green policies and practices.

The 2021 Green City Awards ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 as part of the Public Facilities Commission’s annual televised meeting. The event will take place in a virtual teleconference format via Zoom, and is viewable through the city’s YouTube channel.

The Public Facilities Commission has selected three recipients to receive 2021 awards.

Heidi Schooler will receive a Green City Award for “Heidi’s Garden” in the individual adult category, and Bikes and Hikes LA will receive the award in the business category. Faring will receive the Green Seedlings prize for “9176 Sunset Blvd.” in the conceptual projects category.

“Heidi’s Garden” is an example of one individual’s ongoing effort to beautify a multifamily residential area, surrounding it with plants grown from seed. The colorful flora is maintained using water-wise landscaping principles and helps to support beneficial insects, such as pollinators, hummingbirds, and squirrels.

Bikes and Hikes LA is an outdoor adventure company that offers biking, hiking and walking tours. The business is focused on eco-friendly, health-conscious and sustainable, carbon neutral ways to experience the region. At its store, Bikes and Hikes created a protected monarch butterfly sanctuary and a spot for foster dogs

“9176 Sunset Blvd” is a conceptual design project by Faring, a real estate development firm, along with project partners Gensler and The John Buck Company. The design makes the case for project innovation, sustainability and community compatibility. The existing site, which is situated along the world-famous Sunset Strip and is comprised of a car dealership and surface parking lot, would be the site of an all-electric five-story building with a mix of retail, food and beverage, and creative office uses.

The design raises the bar in new building construction practices in eliminating the use of natural gas to heat water and occupant spaces. Additional sustainability components would include passive heating and cooling strategies, recycled foundation materials, water-efficient plumbing fixtures, solar photovoltaic panels, bicycle parking spaces, electric vehicle-capable parking spaces, durable materials, sustainable finishes, a green roof, green screen façade, landscaped terraces and the intent to pursue LEED-Gold certification.