West Hollywood will host a free Human Rights Speakers Series virtual panel discussion “Pray Away: LGBTQ Identity, Spirituality and Liberation.”

Join the series for a thoughtful and lively conversation about sexuality, spirituality and liberation in Netflix’s new documentary “Pray Away.”

The film showcases ex-leaders and a survivor of the so-called “conversion therapy” movement to speak out about its harm to the LGBTQ+ community and its devastating persistence.

The panel will include director and producer Kristine Stolakis, film participant and author Julie Rodgers, Councilman John Erickson, who will moderate the discussion.

The virtual panel discussion will be livestreamed at noon on Dec. 8. Registration is requested through Eventbrite.

The city’s Human Rights Speakers Series brings together diverse communities to learn about and discuss global, national and local human rights issues in a supportive environment.

For information, visit weho.org/hrss.