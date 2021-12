West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce hosted its 37th Annual West Hollywood Creative Business Awards on Nov. 17 where it honored businesses that have shown innovation and creativity in their business model.

The nominees are selected by their peers, and winners are chosen by WHCC members in an online vote.

The gala featured music by jazz vocalist Niki Haris and was hosted by comedian Erin Mohr.

Taking home trophies were Better Than Sex – A Dessert Restaurant for Creative Concept; Pendry West Hollywood and Rocco’s WeHo for Corporate Innovation; Soulmate for The John Chase Art & Design Award; We Know WeHo Podcast for Creative Bohème for WeHo Attraction; Glbal Green for Innovative Sustainability; and Keith Kaplan and Mylena Christina of Sotheby’s International Realty for Creative Community Service.

This year’s Legacy Award, which honors community leaders who are agents of change and have made a difference in West Hollywood, was presented to David Cooley. Cooley has worked in West Hollywood for three decades. In 1991, Cooley invested in a small, discreet space in West Hollywood that he renovated into a coffeehouse called The Abbey.

After 30 years and five expansions, the Abbey and the adjacent venue, The Chapel, comprise more than 20,000 square feet.

A surprise Hero Award was given to WHCC president and CEO Genevieve Morrill for her unwavering service to and advocacy for the business community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic truly has been a crisis unlike any other seen in past generations,” WHCC Chair Nick Rimedio said. “Through it all, the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has shown an unshakeable commitment to advocating for the protection of businesses and employees alike which was fueled by Gen’s boundless energy and determination. She inspired the creation of our new Hero Award and will undoubtedly become the model for future winners who are selflessly dedicated to their community and the businesses for whom they serve.”

Funds raised from the gala contribute to programming and promotions for the business community.