The Dec. 23, 1982, issue of the Park Labrea News encouraged people to take public transportation to the Tournament of Roses’ annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game on New Year’s Day. Rose Queen Suzanne Gillespie and her royal court touted the special transit service that year to the parade and football game in Pasadena. This year, Metro is offering free rides on its transit system on New Year’s Eve. No fares will be charged on all Metro rail lines starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, until 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1. Metro’s Red, Purple and Gold lines offer public transportation options to the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl football game. For information, visit metro.net.