Rogue Machine is hosting “This Wonderful Life,” a production running from Thursday, Dec. 16, through Monday, Jan. 3, at the Matrix Theatre. Frank Capra’s iconic holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life” comes to life in a hilarious and heartwarming one-person show starring Leo Marks. The production is a celebration of cinematic storytelling and the differences that one person can make in the lives of others. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Friday, Saturday, Mon-day and Wednesday; 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $25. 7657 Melrose Ave. (855)585-5185, roguemachinetheatre.net.