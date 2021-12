Broadway in Hollywood presents the 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical “The Band’s Visit,” featuring music and lyrics by David Yazbek, running through Dec. 19 at the Dolby Theatre.

Israeli film actor Sasson Gabay stars as Tewfiq, a role he created in the 2007 film. In a delightful story set in a town that’s far off the beaten path, a band of musicians becomes lost and arrives out of the blue. The band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways, showing even the briefest visit can stay with people forever.

“The Band’s Visit” is one of four musicals in Broadway history to win the unofficial “big six” Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, Best Actor in a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical and Best Direction of a Musical.

Broadway in Hollywood requires ticketholders to wear masks and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The show is suitable for audience members 12 and older.

Showtimes are 8 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; 2 and 8 p.m., Saturday; and 1 and 6:30 p.m., Sunday. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at the Dolby Theatre box office, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., by calling (800)982-2782, or visiting ticketmaster.com.