The 29-year-old man accused of killing philanthropist Jacqueline Avant in her Trousdale Estates home pleaded not guilty on Dec. 16 to multiple felony charges including murder, attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The defendant, Aariel Maynor, is also charged with two counts of residential burglary with a person present.

Maynor remains in custody without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles. He allegedly shot and killed Avant, 81, on Dec. 1 during what police said was a burglary at her home in the 1100 block of Maytor Place. She was married to music producer Clarence Avant, who was home when the shooting occurred but was not injured.

Maynor was arrested after allegedly committing another burglary in the Hollywood Hills a little more than hour after Avant was shot. Authorities said the suspect accidentally shot himself in the foot during the second burglary. Los Angeles Police Department officers found Maynor hiding in the backyard of a residence in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive and took him into custody. Beverly Hills Police Department officials were notified about Maynor’s arrest and assumed responsibility for investigating the crimes at both locations.

BHPD Chief Mark Stainbrook announced the arrest of Maynor on Dec. 2. He said cameras operated by the city of Beverly Hills captured footage of Maynor driving eastbound out of the city shortly after the murder. An AR-15-style rifle believed to be the gun used in Avant’s murder was recovered at the scene of the second burglary. The charges against Maynor include the special allegation that he used an assault weapon during the crimes.

Stainbrook described Maynor as a parolee with an extensive criminal history that includes prior convictions for burglary. Maynor is scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 19.