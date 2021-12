West Hollywood is getting the word out that the Red Cross is starting community outreach for The ADVANCE Study, “Assessing Donor Variability And New Concepts in Eligibility,” which is a pilot study focused on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s “donor deferral policy” for men who have sex with men.

The current donor deferral policy prohibits a man who has had sex with another man from donating blood for three months following the most recent sexual contact.

A virtual informational webinar will take place on from noon to 1 Those interested in participating can register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hUlAQu7KTE-G3NyyvGkf8g

“Growing up, I was acutely aware of the barriers before me as a gay man, should I ever want to donate blood,” said West Hollywood City Councilman John M. Erickson. “Draconian policies that prohibit or function as barriers to gay men donating blood still exist today. ”

The purpose of the ADVANCE study is to determine if different eligibility criteria for gay and bisexual men can be used at blood centers nationwide.

The ADVANCE Study is a first step in providing data that will help the FDA determine if a blood donor history questionnaire based on individual risk would be as effective as time-based deferral in reducing the risk of HIV among gay and bisexual men who volunteer to donate blood.

The study will collect responses from qualified study participants to questions that could be added to the donor history questionnaire in the future. The study is designed to assess if the questions related to behaviors may be effective in distinguishing between gay and bisexual men who have recently become infected with HIV and those who do not have HIV infection. If this pilot study shows promising results, the next step would be a larger study to test such questions.

Participants in the study will have a blood sample drawn for HIV testing and will answer different questions designed to determine individual HIV risk factors. The study will assess if the questions related to behavior are effective in distinguishing between men who have sex with men who have recently become infected with HIV and those who do not have HIV infection.

For information and to enroll, visit ADVANCEstudy.org. For information about the city’s ADVANCE Study Day, call (323)848-6559 or email jduckworth@weho.org